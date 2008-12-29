  1. Home
Waterstone's introduces Wii range

  Waterstone's introduces Wii range

Waterstone's has introduced a new line of Wii titles to one of its stores, following a successful trial of DS games.

The book retailer began selling DS Touch Generation titles in a few of its stores last year, with over 100 branches now stocking a number of DS games.

The company is no doubt hoping the same success will translate with its Wii games, that are being trialled in its newly-opened Liverpool shop.

A Waterstone’s spokesperson said: "We started selling DS software in October last year – just a few stores to start with, but you can now find the product line in over 100 branches of Waterstone's".

"We launched our new Liverpool store on November 29th and that is the first branch to feature a dedicated Nintendo area, for both DS and Wii, which offers customers the chance to sample the delights of Wii and DS software for themselves in the store".

Waterstone's is not the first book store to stock video games, with Borders now featuring GAME concessions in over 20 of its stores.

Borders’ head of retail operations James Sneddon said: "After we reviewed the games market, we decided that getting a concession would be the best option, and we believe that GAME do it better than anyone else".

"We are delighted to have GAME concessions in Borders".

