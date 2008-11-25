  Nintendo clarifies Wii Speak second-hand gamers issue

Nintendo has attempted to clear up any worries over the Wii Speak peripheral and access to the Wii Speak channel.

We brought you news last week that each Wii Speak peripheral would come with a special code that would be used to access to new Wii Speak channel.

However, it had been reported that this code was a one-off, and could not be replaced if lost or stolen, leading to an uproar that Nintendo was trying to prevent second hand sales of the peripheral.

However, a Nintendo UK representative has now said that this is not the case.

"Nintendo can confirm that when consumers purchase the Wii Speak accessory, they are provided with a Wii Download Ticket with a unique number. The ticket, which can be redeemed via the Wii Shop Channel, will enable the user to download the Wii Speak Channel free of charge to a single Wii console," said the rep.

"Any consumer who may have misplaced their Wii Download Ticket number for the Wii Speak Channel or require a new number following a Wii exchange may contact their local Nintendo Customer Services department, where they can request a replacement Wii Download Ticket number."

Well, that's much better news. The Wii Speak microphone and speaker accessory is due for release in the UK on December 10th and will cost £25 if bought separately.

You can also buy it bundled with the first Wii Speak-compatible game, Animal Crossing: Let's Go to the City for £59, out on the same day.