  Wii Music will not support MotionPlus, says Miyamoto

The man behind Wii Music, Shigeru Miyamoto, has said that the game will no support he MotionPlus peripheral announced at this year's E3 event.

MotionPlus clips to the bottom of the Wiimote and allows six degrees of motion-sensing, and as yet has only had a few compatible games announced.

Miyamoto says, however, that once the peripheral finds its feet in the industry, Wii Music's compatibility with it could be changed.

"I would think, going forward, once we have an installed base for Wii MotionPlus that's large enough, then we would look at potentially doing a version of Wii Music that includes other instruments where, if you do have one or maybe two Wii MotionPlus devices, then you would have much greater ability to... It would be an instrument that would take great advantage of what Wii MotionPlus could do to allow you to perform music," Miyamoto said.

Miyamoto then went on to say that MotionPlus inclusion would perhaps be suitable for when fans started to look for a greater challenge from the game.

He added: "In an instance like that then we might, perhaps, be looking at what we can do with Wii MotionPlus to create those instruments that are a lot more difficult and challenging to play, but give the player perhaps greater satisfaction because they have more direct control of the sounds they are creating. We could even perhaps start experimenting with that relatively soon."

From the sounds of it, the MotionPlus peripheral may be a little more difficult to use than we've been led to believe.

Wii Music will be released in Europe on 14th November, while MotionPlus is set to be bundled with Wii Sports Resort, expected in spring next year.