Nintendo helps breast cancer awareness with limited edition Pink Ribbon DS Lite

Now here's something that slipped through the net. New DS Lite SKUs usually get made a big deal out of way before they are available - but yet this charity-themed version has snuck its way onto Amazon US without so much as a peep.

And what a shame when it's for such a good cause. The Polar White console comes with a pink ribbon adorning it - the universal symobol for breast cancer awareness.

Retailing for $129.99 (around £65), Nintendo is donating $5 from ever sale to cancer research charity Susan G. Komen for the Cure, and has promised a minimum donation of $100,000. Now that's gaming with a conscience.

No news on whether we'll see this in the UK as yet, but we'll keep you updated.

