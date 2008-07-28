Mario Bros. top greatest ever game poll
Everyone's favourite brothers, Mario and Luigi, have topped a new poll which named the original NES outting of Super Mario Bros as the greatest game of all time.
The list was voted for by over 2,000 gamers through onepoll.com, and saw other "old skool" titles doing well, such as Pac Man, Donkey Kong and Tetris.
John Sewell, spokesman for www.onepoll.com, said: "Games which were invented years ago, like Space Invaders, Donkey Kong, Super Mario and Pac Man all appear in the top ten.
"This shows that classic games will live on forever in the hearts of computer game fans.
"The gaming industry is getting more and more competitive, releasing more and more innovative games by the minute - but this survey proves that sometimes the most simple formats work well to keep game players hooked."
The full top 20 is as follows:
1. Super Mario Bros.
2. Pac-Man
3. Tetris
4. The Sims
5. Sonic the Hedgehog
6. Space Invaders
7. Grand Theft Auto - San Andreas
8. Donkey Kong
9. Mario Kart 64
10. Grand Theft Auto - Vice City
11. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
12. Wii Sports
13. Final Fantasy
14. Gran Turismo
15. Lemmings
16. Frogger
17. Pokemon, Red, Blue and Green
18. Street Fighter II
19. Wii Play
20. Guitar Hero
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- PUBG Mobile Arcade mode: Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG update
- Yes, you can buy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con replacement parts
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
- PUBG now free to play on Xbox One, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Call of Duty Alexa skill uses AI to offer personalised training
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
Comments