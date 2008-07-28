  Mario Bros. top greatest ever game poll

Everyone's favourite brothers, Mario and Luigi, have topped a new poll which named the original NES outting of Super Mario Bros as the greatest game of all time.

The list was voted for by over 2,000 gamers through onepoll.com, and saw other "old skool" titles doing well, such as Pac Man, Donkey Kong and Tetris.

John Sewell, spokesman for www.onepoll.com, said: "Games which were invented years ago, like Space Invaders, Donkey Kong, Super Mario and Pac Man all appear in the top ten.

"This shows that classic games will live on forever in the hearts of computer game fans.

"The gaming industry is getting more and more competitive, releasing more and more innovative games by the minute - but this survey proves that sometimes the most simple formats work well to keep game players hooked."

The full top 20 is as follows:

1. Super Mario Bros.

2. Pac-Man

3. Tetris

4. The Sims

5. Sonic the Hedgehog

6. Space Invaders

7. Grand Theft Auto - San Andreas

8. Donkey Kong

9. Mario Kart 64

10. Grand Theft Auto - Vice City

11. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

12. Wii Sports

13. Final Fantasy

14. Gran Turismo

15. Lemmings

16. Frogger

17. Pokemon, Red, Blue and Green

18. Street Fighter II

19. Wii Play

20. Guitar Hero