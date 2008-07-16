  1. Home
Capcom to port Dead Rising to Wii

It seems Capcom could be trying to repeat the success it had with the Resident Evil 4 Wii port, by moving the former Xbox 360 exclusive Dead Rising over to the Nintendo console as well.

At least that's the plan according to Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu. That's right - here's a bit of gaming news that hasn't made its way over from Los Angeles this week.

According to translations, the Wii version of Dead Rising will include new weapons, a new boss, and the prerequisite motion-based attacks.

The magazine also said that the graphics will closely resemble the 360 version, and gameplay apparently "takes into consideration the needs of casual players." Read this as more opportunities to save your game. Bless.

