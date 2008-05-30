  Nintendo Channel hits Europe

Finally, the Nintendo Channel has made it across the pond and into the Wii shops in Europe.

Downloadable for free, the Nintendo Channel will keep users up-to-date on all Wii, Nintendo DS, WiiWare and Virtual Console titles from Nintendo and third party developers.

This will include new footage, trailers and special videos created exclusively for the channel, such as interviews with developers and Wii software guides.

It won't only serve as an informative channel though. It will also allow users to download demos of new DS titles. Once on the Wii they can be downloaded wirelessly to the handheld console and played for free.

Lists of up and coming titles will be posted on the Wii website, so keep your eyes peeled for ones that might tickle your fancy.

On top of the news of the Nintendo Channel, Virtual Console has also released three new games for retro gaming fans.

This week, go puzzle crazy with the Pokémon Puzzle League, live by the sword with Samurai Shodown or get ready for some old school beat 'em up action with Burning Fight.

Pokémon Puzzle League will set you back 1000 Wii Points, while the other two are just 900.

These three titles add to the 220 classic titles already available for Virtual Console in Europe.