Nintendo challenges Mario Kart Wii gamers worldwide

If you've beaten all your mates at Mario Kart Wii and are looking for your next competitor, you can now take part in tournaments online and race gamers from across the world.

Every few weeks, Nintendo will start a new tournament online on the Mario Kart Channel.

The tournaments may take the form of a challenge for players to race a certain course as fast as they can, or perhaps to collect a number of coins on a course using the Wii Wheel accessory - every one will be different.

Don’t get cocky though, tournaments can feature unique rules or obstacles that you may not have encountered before, so keep your eyes peeled.

The first tournament is now running and gamers are competing for the fastest lap on the Mario Circuit. You can attempt the challenge as often as you like for its duration and your best time will be recorded and added to the worldwide rankings so you can see how you stack up.

