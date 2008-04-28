Final Fantasy IV all set for Nintendo DS

Final Fantasy fans will be pleased to know that the game is set to make an impressive return this summer, exclusively to Nintendo DS.

The new version features improved 3D graphics, fully-voiced dramatic cutscenes, an inspiring remixed score and additional content never before seen.

However Square Enix, Final Fantasy's publisher, ensures that although the game has been revamped, it still retains all the charm of the original release, 17 years ago.

The improved gameplay should certainly benefit from the Nintendo DS capabilities, not to mention allow for a deeper and richer experience of the magical tale that captured so many people's imaginations.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix commented:

"Final Fantasy IV is a benchmark in RPG history. This improved version of Final Fantasy IV is a great opportunity for fans, old and new alike, to experience one of the definitive titles in the Final Fantasy series in an exciting and innovative new way."