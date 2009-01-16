  Wii Sure Shot rifle and hunting game launched in US

In a game/peripheral combo that certainly isn't going to win any awards from PETA, North American Hunting Extravaganza and the Sure Shot rifle controller accessory have been released in the States.

Similarly to many other Wii accessories, the Wii Remote and Nunchuk are inserted into the rifle body, which then enables you to take advantage of an improved aim, and of course a more realistic shooting action.

The rifle features three different modes for you to try out - Shotgun Mode, Sawed-off Rifle Mode, and the rather messy-sounding Blaster Mode.

The included game is a hunter's dreamland, and will see you heading out into the wild to track and hunt down over 20 different wildlife species, that get bigger and more dangerous as you go along.

The species you'll be aiming your gun at include whitetail deer, moose, coyote, mountain lions, and the mighty grizzly bear.

As you go through the game, you'll be able to buy new hunting gear to help you along, including everything from different guns to hunting scents.

And although the Sure Shot rifle comes with the game, if you get sick of shooting poor innocent animals and decide to unleash your rage on some unsuspecting bad guys instead, the gun is compatible with numerous other Wii shooting games.

Currently only available in the States, the Sure Shot rifle and its bundled game are available on Amazon for $40.96 (£27).