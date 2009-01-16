  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

Wii Sure Shot rifle and hunting game launched in US

|
  Wii Sure Shot rifle and hunting game launched in US
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

In a game/peripheral combo that certainly isn't going to win any awards from PETA, North American Hunting Extravaganza and the Sure Shot rifle controller accessory have been released in the States.

Similarly to many other Wii accessories, the Wii Remote and Nunchuk are inserted into the rifle body, which then enables you to take advantage of an improved aim, and of course a more realistic shooting action.

The rifle features three different modes for you to try out - Shotgun Mode, Sawed-off Rifle Mode, and the rather messy-sounding Blaster Mode.

The included game is a hunter's dreamland, and will see you heading out into the wild to track and hunt down over 20 different wildlife species, that get bigger and more dangerous as you go along.

The species you'll be aiming your gun at include whitetail deer, moose, coyote, mountain lions, and the mighty grizzly bear.

As you go through the game, you'll be able to buy new hunting gear to help you along, including everything from different guns to hunting scents.

And although the Sure Shot rifle comes with the game, if you get sick of shooting poor innocent animals and decide to unleash your rage on some unsuspecting bad guys instead, the gun is compatible with numerous other Wii shooting games.

Currently only available in the States, the Sure Shot rifle and its bundled game are available on Amazon for $40.96 (£27).

PopularIn Games
Xbox One X bundles under £400, Xbox One S bundles under £200 in the lead-up to Christmas
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
Comments