Nintendo DS with camera and music playback on its way?

Internet rumours are suggesting that Nintendo will be introducing a new DS later in the year that will features a built-in camera and music playback.

Reports also suggest that the DS will feature improved wireless capabilities, allowing the handheld to connect to "information terminals" pushing the handheld's abilities outside of the gaming world.

The camera will have its uses in-game, it is thought, as pictures taken via the internal cam will be able to be used in games. How, we don't yet know, but that's what makes it all the more exciting.

Japanese site Nikkei Net, states the new DS is "expected to be priced below 20,000 yen" which is just over £100. Currently, you can pick up the current DS Lite for 16,800 yen in Japan (around £85), so it seems we can expect these new features to result in a price increase.

Reportedly, the new DS will launch in Japan first, with the country getting an allocation of "several hundred thousand units" before it will head overseas.