MadWorld Wii game faces fierce criticism
Sega is facing mounting pressure over its MadWorld game, over concerns that it is simply too violent for the Nintendo Wii.
British pressure group, Mediawatch-UK, fights for cleaner TV, games and movies, and it is arguing that the game could tarnish the Wii's reputation as a console suitable for the whole family.
Mediawatch-UK says the game, in particular, will "spoil the family fun image" of the Ninty console.
Mediawatch-UK director John Beyer told The Daily Mail: "I hope the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) will view this with concern and decide it should not be granted a classification."
He also told the tabloid: "What the rest of world does is up to them. We need to ensure that modern and civilised values take priority rather than killing and maiming people.
"It seems a shame that the game's manufacturer have decided to exclusively release this game on the Wii. I believe it will spoil the family fun image of the Wii."
MadWorld is out in 2009 so expect lots more controversy between then and now!
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
Comments