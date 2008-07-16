  1. Home
GTA franchise coming to Nintendo DS

Nintendo left its E3 audience shocked on Tuesday as it confirmed that Grand Theft Auto is coming to the DS.

Called GTA: China Town Wars, the game is set in Liberty City, boasting new characters and free-roaming gameplay said to be similar to the other games in the franchise.

With the use of the DS touchscreen, players will navigate their way through the streets as they uncover the truth behind an epic tale of crime and corruption within the Triad crime syndicate.

"This is a game that will deliver a rich, fast-paced and intense Grand Theft Auto experience that will be truly unique to Nintendo's handheld platform", said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games.

No news on a release date just yet, but hopefully we'll get some more information soon.

