  Nintendo to increase Wii storage

Nintendo has promised to increase the storage capacity for its Wii console.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Nintendo Europe bigshot Laurent Fischer revealed that the company is "working on a solution" to increase Wii storage.

But it won't be an external hard drive, he added.

"Definitely there's no plan to issue hardware - an external hard drive, but we know that we have an issue in that area. It's very obvious and we're perfectly aware of it, but there's nothing we can say beyond this."

The interview comes after Fischer managed to rile gamers around the world but declaring to Edge magazine that storage space on the Wii should be an issue only for "geeks and otaku".

Fischer has since extracted his foot from his mouth and says it was all a "misunderstanding".

"I really didn't use that terminology to describe the Nintendo consumer - it was something related basically to myself and to the journalists attending", Fischer explained. "It was a joke I made on myself and somehow it's been confused and taken out of context to define those consumers."

"I understand I have created a lot of offence with people. And for me it's very, very important to clarify this - that's not the kind of thing I've been saying in [the way it has been reported]."

"Disappointment in the community is something I was really affected by", he added.

"We definitely detect that [gamers] are serious and we know there is an issue in this, so it's something that we're working on", he told GamesIndustry.biz.