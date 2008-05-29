Allen Carr's Easyway and Nintendo DS team up to help stop smoking

Ubisoft has announced plans to develop and publish a video game based on the successful Allen Carr's Easyway to Stop Smoking method.

Published in 50 countries, Allen Carr's Easyway to Stop Smoking book is an international best seller - there is even a network of Easyway clinics that span the globe.

Over 10 million smokers have turned to Allen Carr's methods to stop smoking, which works on the removal of the idea that smoking provides pleasure.

The clinics offer a money-back guarantee, and report a 90% success rate after three months.

Now bought to an interactive platform on the Nintendo DS, Allen Carr's Easyway method will take on a whole new dimension. Players will be actively participating in the game's content as they input the details of their smoking habits and even select their own Allen Carr's Easyway coach to take them through the process of quitting.

The game is being developed in conjunction with Allen Carr's top experts, and is scheduled for release in November 2008.