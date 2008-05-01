  Family Ski slaloms onto the Wii

Skiing fans will soon be able get a taste of the slopes throughout the year with a new game that's headed for the Wii in June.



Developed by Namco Bandai, Family Ski will see up to four

family members clip on their skis, practice their snowplough and speed off down the snow-topped mountains of the Happy Ski Resort.



There are various skiing missions that make up part of the game, including races and tricks, or players can simply explore the Happy Ski resort at their own pace, discovering new areas and characters as they do.



And if you are a proud owner of Wii Fit, you can even use the Wii Board to enhance your virtual skiing experience - the first in a no doubt long line of third party games to be compatible with the accessory.



As you use the Wii Remote and Nunchuk as virtual ski-poles, lean your body from left to right while standing on the Wii board to control your turning.



If you've been skiing before, you'll know what we mean - if you haven't it's easy to get the hang of. There's even an in-game ski school to get you up to speed.



On top of all this, you can make sure you are the Posh and Becks of the slopes by customising your Mii character or one of the preset skiers into some stylish ski gear.



A bigger selection becomes available as players gain star points throughout the game by completing missions and tasks for fellow skiers on the slope.



Family Ski slides onto shelves across Europe on 13 June 2008 for the estimated retail price of £39.99.