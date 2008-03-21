Guitar Hero coming to Nintendo DS
Activision has announced that it is to bring Guitar Hero to the Nintendo DS complete with a bolt-on fret accessory this summer.
Rock fans looking to strum their stuff to bands like Nirvana, OK Go and No Doubt will be able to plug in the Guitar Hero Guitar Grip peripheral that fits snugly into the DS as well as control the game using a unique Guitar Hero pick-stylus.
Specifically designed for the DS the game will include classic rock, alternative and pop favourites.
Fans can also join together to play co-op mode using a local wireless network, or battle each other in a Guitar Dual using new Battle Items unique to the DS platform.
Activision say that players will also be able to blow into the microphone to extinguish a pyrotechnics effects gone wrong, or use the touchscreen to autograph a crazed fan's shirt in the middle of their set.
Featuring five unlockable new venues, the game lets players personalize their experience by choosing the colour of their axe of choice, selecting to play as one of six characters - two of which are all new and exclusive to Guitar Hero: On Tour - and outfitting their guitarist in numerous styles.
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
Comments