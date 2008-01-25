4Gamers launches 2.1 speaker system for Nintendo Wii
With over five million Nintendo Wiis sold in the UK any peripherals makers have got a really decent install base to start from.
That's what A4T must be thinking as they launch 4Gamers' officially licensed 2.1 Speaker System for Wii into Blighty.
The 2.1 system - that has apparently been in development for nearly 2 years - will allow Wii-ers to enjoy their gaming experience in two-and-a-bit channel stereo sound.
Designed to compliment the Wii console, the subwoofer claims to provide deep and responsive bass, which combined with the satellite speakers, produces 30 Watts (RMS) output.
And, if you want to stick the system right next to your TV, you can, the magnetically shielded wooden subwoofer cabinet prevents magnetic radiation from speaker magnets causing distortion to your television.
All functions (including bass and treble) can be remotely controlled to a distance of up to seven metres while pressing the "3D audio mode" button promises to take you "inside the game and the music".
The system will cost £69.99, availability and stockist info is all TBC.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- PUBG free to play on Xbox One from 19 - 22 April, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- 8 things you need to know before playing Fortnite
- Pokemon Go updates with Legendary Pokemon Mew, Latios and Latias
- Pokemon Go rewarding players for litter picking on Earth Day
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments