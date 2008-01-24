  1. Home
Nintendo says its dominating video games market

Nintendo has confirmed what most people probably already realised - it had a great year in 2007.

The company has announced today that the Nintendo DS was the best selling games hardware of any kind in 2007 with over 5 million units sold in the UK alone giving it a 79% market share on the handheld console market.

Nintendo has also said that it has sold over two million Wii consoles despite having major stock issues in the run up to Christmas giving, according to Nintendo, a 45% market share in the home console market.

However disappointing for third party publishers like EA or Ubisoft, Nintendo's own games dominated software sales.

According to the company, Nintendo’s Touch! Generations software range accounts for over half (56%) of all first party software sold for Nintendo DS in 2007 within the UK.

