  New Nintendo DS incoming?

The Nintendo DS Lite redesign was a success, taking the unusually styled handheld and making it lighter, slimmer and basically, better.

A new rumour in the gaming world suggests that Nintendo are planning to revamp the dual-screened console again. Pacific Crest Securities analyst Evan Wilson has stated that Nintendo has already finished work on its successor.

"Our contacts indicate that a refreshed DS is complete, it is thinner (it has no GBA port), has on-board storage, and larger screens. However, we do not expect a revamped Wii or DS until sales begin to tail off in all three major geographies."

The news is being met by an "if it ain't broke" reaction in some fan quarters, with the fear that another redesign at this stage would be more along the lines of the not particularly successful Game Boy Advance revamp into the Game Boy Micro, rather than a necessary remodel.