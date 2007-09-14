Thrustmaster T-Wireless and T-Mega Pack for Nintendo Wii
Thrustmaster has launched two new Wii accessory kits, the T-Wireless NW game pad for retro gamers and the T-Mega Pack, a five-piece starter kit.
With more and more games retro games and golden oldies available for the Wii, Thrustmaster has created the T-Wireless NW game pad, the first programmable and vibrating wireless gamepad specially designed to let users to play Virtual Console and GameCube as well as Wii games.
The 2.4GHz wireless tech provides a 10-metre range and it's fully programmable thanks to the "Mapping" function which allows users to reassign all buttons, ministicks and the D-pad.
"Slow" and "Turbo" functions should help Wii-ers kick the competition's proverbial while rubber coated handles and joysticks mean a better, more comfortable grip.
The T-Mega Pack, aimed at those new to the Wii who want a one-stop solution for starter accessories includes a white go-kart style wheel with a sporty rubber grip, a pair of white silicone protective covers for the Wii controllers and a white lacquered recharging base for a Wii Remote and a Nunchuk.
The T-Wireless NW will be £19.99 and the T-Mega Pack will be £29.99.
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Star Wars app deals: Get these Android and iOS games for May the 4th on the cheap
- Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Xbox One 2
- Hyperkin Duke controller is the Xbox One accessory everyone should own
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Far Cry: How a franchise matured to greatness
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- FIFA 18 World Cup mode will be a free download in May
Comments