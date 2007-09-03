  Nintendo Wii hits the million milestone in the UK

We reported mid-August that the Nintendo Wii was approaching the one million sold mark, with estimates putting the console hitting the magic figures in around 3 to 4 weeks.

Well, it seems that Nintendo's motion-sensing marvel has continued to beat expectations and has done it sooner than predicted.

It's hit the one million sold mark and this milestone means that it is the UK's fastest selling games console ever.

It managed this feat within 38 weeks of being available in the UK, which beats Sony's previous record held by the PlayStation 2.

The PS2 took 50 weeks to reach the same point, while Microsoft's Xbox 360 did it in 60 weeks.

This information, from Chart Track UK figures, could be seen as particularly impressive considering that the Wii has been plagued with stock issues in the UK.