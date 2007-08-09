  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

Nintendo DS gets motion-sensing Slide Controller in Japan

|
1/2  

Following the news that Nintendo had patented a design for a motion-sensing handheld gaming device, it looks as if they launched a DS add-on that fits that brief in Japan.

Nintendo has launched something called DS Slide Controller that appears to integrate some of the motion-sensing features as laid out in the recent patent.

When the Slide Controller is hooked up to a DS Lite it gives the handheld controller motion-sensing abilities.

The three main motions it can translate to on-screen actions are a circular motion that initiates a "power-up" action, zigzagging movements that would let you avoid obstacles or navigate through mazes, and a rapid jerks to attack opponents.

The Slide Controller comes with a puzzle game called "MagKid, Slide Adventure" that, in typical bonkers Nintendo style, lets users repair a robot.

Multiplayer options are also available for the new controller with up to four DS users able to compete.

The Slide Controller costs 5800 Yen (around £25) no word as yet as to whether this will see a release outside of Japan, but fingers crossed...

PopularIn Games
  1. PUBG Mobile Arcade mode: Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG update
  2. PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
  3. Yes, you can buy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con replacement parts
  4. God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
  5. PUBG now free to play on Xbox One, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
  1. What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
  2. Call of Duty Alexa skill uses AI to offer personalised training
  3. E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
  4. Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know
  5. Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work

Comments