  Handheld Wii to launch? Patent for motion-sensing Nintendo portable

Obviously impressed with the success of the motion sensing Wii remotes, it seems like Nintendo may be looking into doing something similar for a handheld.

A patent application, filed in the U.S back in March, has been found detailing the concept and reading, "The housing [console] incorporates an XY-axis acceleration sensor to detect an acceleration in an X-axis and Y-axis direction and a Z-axis contact switch to detect an acceleration in a Z-axis direction."

Well, it sounds like a Wii remote but the image, albeit rather crude, shows a Game Boy type handheld. And it wouldn’t be the first time that Nintendo have tried something similar with a handheld as it has previously released the likes of Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble on Game Boy Color and WarioWare Twisted on GBA.