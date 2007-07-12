Nintendo demos Wii fit, moves Wii further away from trad gaming

Showing that Nintendo fully intends to exploit the fitness features the motion sensitive Wii offers, they have demoed the Wii fit game and Balance Board peripheral at the E3 event.



A concept that we suspect will prove madly popular with the Wii's audience of non-traditional gamers, something that's carving them out a niche market in the gaming world, Wii fit's Balance Board turns the console into a full on exercise product whilst retaining the "fun" element of gaming.



With dual sensors that can detect your weight and balance on each side, gamers will exercise to the various on-screen Wii activities.



You can see this has hit potential with both parents wanting their couch-potato gamers kids to get some exercise and with the wives-and-girlfriends market using it as a exercise/slimming tool.



Availability and pricing it to be confirmed.





