Nintendo reaches milestones in the US
Nintendo has announced figures for both DS and Wii online gaming in the States, GameDaily has reported.
Quoting from "internal Nintendo demographic tracking studies" the statistics represent some milestones for the Japanese gaming giant.
Ninendo's handheld DS gaming device has seen five million unique users on its Wi-Fi connection service since the platform launched back in 2005, with play adding up to a grand old total of 200 million online gameplay sessions.
There are now 65 games that can be played on the Wi-Fi platform, the five most popular accross the globe are Animal Crossing: Wild World, Mario Kart DS, Metroid Prime Hunters, Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl.
Wii stats have also been made public.
Since the Wii Shop Channel went live in November last year, more than 4.7 million games have been downloaded by Wii owners which Ninendo are keep to point out is about 1000 games every hour. The most popular title has been Super Mario Bros.
Zelda II – The Adventure of Link's recent release on the Wii's Virtual Console will be the 100th classic game available to Wiimote waving gamers.
