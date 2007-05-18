Super Mario merchandise

A bit of Friday fun for all you crazy kids out there – ThinkGeek.com have gone Mario mad and are offering a trio of retro products for all fans of the mustachioed plumber.

You can show your loyalty to the Mushroom Kingdom by getting a "Super Mario Solar Mushroom" a solar-powered gizmo that moved back and forward in the light ($22.99).

Also on offer is a "Super Mario Sound Drops" (from $4.99) that feature sounds from the video game. The "1UP" noise will take you back, we promise.

Saving the best to last is the decidedly lo-fi "Mario Bros. USB Mouse" ($24.99) a mouse-ball (do they still make those?) offering pixilated designs of either Mario or a golden star.

Just makes you want to bust your SNES out and get gaming, doesn’t it?