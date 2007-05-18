  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

Super Mario merchandise

|
1/3  

A bit of Friday fun for all you crazy kids out there – ThinkGeek.com have gone Mario mad and are offering a trio of retro products for all fans of the mustachioed plumber.

You can show your loyalty to the Mushroom Kingdom by getting a "Super Mario Solar Mushroom" a solar-powered gizmo that moved back and forward in the light ($22.99).

Also on offer is a "Super Mario Sound Drops" (from $4.99) that feature sounds from the video game. The "1UP" noise will take you back, we promise.

Saving the best to last is the decidedly lo-fi "Mario Bros. USB Mouse" ($24.99) a mouse-ball (do they still make those?) offering pixilated designs of either Mario or a golden star.

Just makes you want to bust your SNES out and get gaming, doesn’t it?

PopularIn Games
  1. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  2. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  3. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  4. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
  5. Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go
  1. PlayStation Days of Play sale coming, with limited edition PS4 you can win
  2. And the World Cup 2018 winner is.... according to FIFA 18 anyway
  3. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  4. Detroit Become Human review: Taking back control
  5. Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
Comments