  Nintendo Wii best selling console in US

According to independent sales data released by the NPD Group, the Nintendo Wii was America's best-selling video game console in the US in February, with consumers snapping up more than 335,000 units.

Only one game system sold more in February, the portable Nintendo DS, with sell-through of 485,000 units.

The figures means that Nintendo represented 54 percent of all hardware sales in February, more than those of all other manufacturers combined.

On the back of the news Nintendo admitted that there is still stock shortages; "There are hundreds of thousands of consumers still waiting to get their hands on the system", said Reggie Fils-Aime, president, Nintendo of America.

The strength of Wii and Nintendo DS was also apparent in monthly software sales where three of the top four best-selling games for the month.