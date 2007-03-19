Nintendo Wii best selling console in US
According to independent sales data released by the NPD Group, the Nintendo Wii was America's best-selling video game console in the US in February, with consumers snapping up more than 335,000 units.
Only one game system sold more in February, the portable Nintendo DS, with sell-through of 485,000 units.
The figures means that Nintendo represented 54 percent of all hardware sales in February, more than those of all other manufacturers combined.
On the back of the news Nintendo admitted that there is still stock shortages; "There are hundreds of thousands of consumers still waiting to get their hands on the system", said Reggie Fils-Aime, president, Nintendo of America.
The strength of Wii and Nintendo DS was also apparent in monthly software sales where three of the top four best-selling games for the month.
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
Comments