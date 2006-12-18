Ubisoft to release Prince of Persia Rival Swords for Wii

Ubisoft has announced today that the Prince of Persia franchise is coming to the Nintendo Wii.

Prince of Persia Rival Swords will be released in March 2007 and is designed to make full use of the Wii Remote and Nunchuck.

Based on the Prince of Persia The Two Thrones, players will be able to clash swords with enemies, execute speed kills, and perform the Prince's wellknown acrobatic moves, like running on walls.

The story behind the Rival Swords is that the Prince of Persia has made his way home to Babylon with Kaileena, the Empress of Time. He finds that his kingdom is ravaged by war, and Kaileena is the target of a plot that results in her kidnap.

After she's murdered, the Sands of Time are unleashed upon the Prince and his kingdom, and he must fight the deadly Dark Prince, whose spirit gradually posesses him.

To combat these evils, the game offers the chance to play two distinct characters through the storyline. You can use the Free-Form Fighting system, or strangle enemies with the Daggertail, or use a new stealth art to decapitate.

A new time travelling features lets you slow down or rewind time by using Sands of Time powers, while a combination of action combat, agility, and puzzles will keep you immersed in gameplay for hours.