Ubisoft to release Prince of Persia Rival Swords for Wii
Ubisoft has announced today that the Prince of Persia franchise is coming to the Nintendo Wii.
Prince of Persia Rival Swords will be released in March 2007 and is designed to make full use of the Wii Remote and Nunchuck.
Based on the Prince of Persia The Two Thrones, players will be able to clash swords with enemies, execute speed kills, and perform the Prince's wellknown acrobatic moves, like running on walls.
The story behind the Rival Swords is that the Prince of Persia has made his way home to Babylon with Kaileena, the Empress of Time. He finds that his kingdom is ravaged by war, and Kaileena is the target of a plot that results in her kidnap.
After she's murdered, the Sands of Time are unleashed upon the Prince and his kingdom, and he must fight the deadly Dark Prince, whose spirit gradually posesses him.
To combat these evils, the game offers the chance to play two distinct characters through the storyline. You can use the Free-Form Fighting system, or strangle enemies with the Daggertail, or use a new stealth art to decapitate.
A new time travelling features lets you slow down or rewind time by using Sands of Time powers, while a combination of action combat, agility, and puzzles will keep you immersed in gameplay for hours.
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Star Wars app deals: Get these Android and iOS games for May the 4th on the cheap
- Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Xbox One 2
- Hyperkin Duke controller is the Xbox One accessory everyone should own
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Far Cry: How a franchise matured to greatness
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- FIFA 18 World Cup mode will be a free download in May
Comments