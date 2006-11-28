  Nintendo sells over 600,000 Wii's in first 8 days in US

Nitnendo has announced that it sold 600,000 units of its new next generation games console, the Nintendo Wii in the first 8 days of availability in the US.

According to the games company it is nearly one per second continuously since the launch on the 19 November.

"Even with sales already in excess of 600,000 units, demand continues to exceed supply, as it's clear this is one of the 'gotta-have' products for the holiday season", says Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime.

"We've shipped retailers several times the amount of hardware the other company was able to deliver for its launch around the same time - and we still sold out. Given the inclusive nature of Wii gameplay, we're seeing this new form of video gaming is already a huge hit with gamers and newcomers alike. It continues to be a phenomenal launch."

Nintendo also confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, is the game of choice for new owners of the console with 3 out of 4 gamers buying it. "It [the game] has achieved sales of more than 454,000 units in the Americas, representing more than 75% of all hardware purchasers", Nintendo said in a statement.