  Amazon.co.uk sell out of Nintendo Wii in 7 minutes

Amazon has announced that the Nintendo Wii is the fastest selling product it has ever sold for pre-order beating the likes of Harry Potter and Coldplay in the process.

According to the online shopping site, thousands of videogame fans bombarded Amazon.co.uk, desperate for a Nintendo Wii and in just 7 minutes after the Christmas must-have item became available for pre-order, it was sold out.

“We expected a high number of people to visit the site but the response was phenomenal. It is the fastest selling pre-order item we have ever encountered – even eclipsing Harry Potter and Coldplay”, said Amazon.co.uk’s Console and Videogames Manager, James Schall. “It is very rare that we sell out of any item, let alone in only 7 minutes.”

Amazon wasn't prepared to tell Pocket-lint how many it actually had to sell.