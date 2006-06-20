  1. Home
GAME stores preparing for crowds on Friday for Nintendo DS Lite launch

GAME is set to be the official launch partner for the Nintendo DS Lite when it goes on sale on Friday the 23rd of June.

GAME's Oxford Street store and Hamley's concessions will be dedicated to the launch to sell the first units.

The shops are expecting hundreds of customers to queue, anxious to pick up their pre-ordered consoles.

GAME and Nintendo are promising to set the party mood, with goody bags, competitions, and demonstration DS Lite units, while the first 75 Oxford Street customers to buy a DS Lite will receive a free game.

GAME in Hamley's will also be giving away a DS Lite console and a copy of Brain Training every hour to the winner of a brain age competition.

The store will accept deposits of £20 for pre-orders of the £99.99 unit until closing on Thursday.

