Nintendo DS Lite gets UK launch date and price
The Nintendo DS Lite will become the new edition to Nintendo’s video game family when it launches in Europe on 23rd June 2006.
Available in two colours from launch, the console will be available in two colours; a black edition and a white edition.
Nintendo DS Lite is a lighter and brighter version of the Nintendo DS, which has sold more than 4 million units across Europe and 16 milllion units worldwide.
It will join the Nintendo DS range as a "premium" alternative to the current Nintendo DS and is expected to retail at the estimated price of around £99.99.
Nintendo’s latest console includes all the existing features of the Nintendo DS but is both smaller and lighter. Weighing nearly 60g less than the original, it is just two thirds of the original size.
The redesign isn’t only cosmetic though, the Nintendo DS Lite features adjustable screen brightness with four settings, a repositioned microphone for ease of use and a larger and more comfortable stylus.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
Comments