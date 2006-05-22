Nintendo DS Lite gets UK launch date and price

The Nintendo DS Lite will become the new edition to Nintendo’s video game family when it launches in Europe on 23rd June 2006.

Available in two colours from launch, the console will be available in two colours; a black edition and a white edition.

Nintendo DS Lite is a lighter and brighter version of the Nintendo DS, which has sold more than 4 million units across Europe and 16 milllion units worldwide.

It will join the Nintendo DS range as a "premium" alternative to the current Nintendo DS and is expected to retail at the estimated price of around £99.99.

Nintendo’s latest console includes all the existing features of the Nintendo DS but is both smaller and lighter. Weighing nearly 60g less than the original, it is just two thirds of the original size.

The redesign isn’t only cosmetic though, the Nintendo DS Lite features adjustable screen brightness with four settings, a repositioned microphone for ease of use and a larger and more comfortable stylus.