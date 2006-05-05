New Nintendo DS Lite coming to America
|
Nintendo has announced that it will be launching its Nintendo DS Lite handheld games console on 11 June in America for $130.
The new slim-line polar white console shaves almost a third off the size of the device and 20% off the weight giving it new dimensions of 133 x 73.9 x 21.5mm and a new weight of 218 grams compared to the current 275 grams.
Nintendo has also included a microphone sits in the centre of the unit and increased the length and thickness of the stylus for easier use.
Announced in January earlier this year, the new console launched in Japan last month.
No word as yet as to when the new handheld console will be launched in the UK.
We will keep you posted.
