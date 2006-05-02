  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

SpongeBob heading to Nintendo Wii

|
  SpongeBob heading to Nintendo Wii

SpongeBob SquarePants will be one of the first games that will be available for the new next generation console from Nintendo, the Nintendo's Wii.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Creature from the Krusty Krab will also be available for the PlayStation2 and Nintendo GameCube from THQ later this year.

The half-dressed, porous, yellow sponge is one of the top 5 leading cartoon characters in the world.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Creature from the Krusty Krab – SpongeBob explores the peculiar world of Bikini Bottom as it transforms through a series of various unique visual styles.

The game will be on show next week in Los Angeles, at E3 – the world’s biggest videogame exhibition.

SpongeBob SquarePants videogames have sold almost 17 million units worldwide and regularly appear in the top 10 around the world.

PopularIn Games
  1. What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
  2. Jurassic World Alive: How to play, in-game payments and everything you need to know
  3. E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
  4. Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, to be announced at E3 2018
  5. Great gaming deal! Get an Xbox One S free with Samsung Galaxy A8 or S8 on Virgin Mobile
  1. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  2. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  3. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  4. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
  5. Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go
Comments