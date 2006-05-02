  SpongeBob heading to Nintendo Wii

SpongeBob SquarePants will be one of the first games that will be available for the new next generation console from Nintendo, the Nintendo's Wii.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Creature from the Krusty Krab will also be available for the PlayStation2 and Nintendo GameCube from THQ later this year.

The half-dressed, porous, yellow sponge is one of the top 5 leading cartoon characters in the world.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Creature from the Krusty Krab – SpongeBob explores the peculiar world of Bikini Bottom as it transforms through a series of various unique visual styles.

The game will be on show next week in Los Angeles, at E3 – the world’s biggest videogame exhibition.

SpongeBob SquarePants videogames have sold almost 17 million units worldwide and regularly appear in the top 10 around the world.