  Castlevania to return to Nintendo DS

Konami has announced that it will bring the Castlevania series back to the Nintendo DS this November, with the release of Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin for the handheld.

Created by Koji Igarashi, who devised the long-running series, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin promises to give the player control of two different characters. The pair – vampire hunter Jonathan Morris and Charlotte Orlean, a young girl with magical abilities – must work to thwart a plan to resurrect Dracula’s Castle and unleash a reign of evil upon the unsuspecting world, all within a new World War II setting.

Retaining the same 2D platform realms for which the series is famed, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin will use a side-on view to oversee the scrolling stages.

Players can switch freely between Jonathan and Charlotte as they progress through the levels, using their skills when appropriate.

The game promises to feature new locations and a cast of over 100 different adversaries.