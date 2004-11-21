Nintendo DS goes on sale in America
Nintendo starts its campaign to stop Sony taking over the handheld gaming market with the launch of its new handheld console the Nintendo DS today in the US.
Although not due in the UK for another 4 months, the console is getting a big push in American in the run up to Christmas. In a further attempt to push home the message, Nintendo are spending $40 million on the launch.
Costing $149, Nintendo is hoping to get the edge on the Sony PSP not only by being the first out in America, but also by being cheaper as well. Although Sony has yet to set a price in the US, converted from its Yen price it would retail at $190.
The dual-screened console is the latest in a long line of handheld consoles from Nintendo, who dominates the handheld market, seeing off plenty of competitors in the past. Nintendo believe that the DS will continue its dominance even further.
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
Comments