Park-goers at Universal Studios Hollywood have a new land to look forward to next month - and here's a first look at the new Super Nintendo World.

In what will be the first new land to be added to the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park since the arrival of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2016, Super Nintendo World already has a lot to live up to. It's based on the same land that's already available at Universal Studios Japan, and Attractions Magazine was invited to take a look around.

The new land isn't actually completed yet, but it'll need to be done very soon indeed - Annual Pass holders will reportedly get early access at the end of this month with other visitors to the theme park able to get in on the action starting from next month. But even though it isn't yet finished, this thing already looks pretty sweet.

Among the many things that make Super Nintendo World stand out is a new AR glasses feature that will give visitors a new look at their surroundings. The new AR goggles were reportedly developed in-house at Universal, with the ride itself also featuring plenty fo technology - mixed with a little old-fashioned analogue fun.

"There’s LED screens, there’s physical animations, there’s special effects, and there’s your AR goggles," Jon Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative, told the outlet. "And how you seamlessly blend all that together to make it look like it all goes away and becomes one thing is really the art of the whole thing. It’s very very cool. You are in the game, which is pretty fantastic.”

That all sounds pretty stellar. But really, they had is when we heard that there's a warp pipe with light and sound effects that kicks the whole thing off!