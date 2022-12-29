There have been plenty of rumours of a 4K-enabled Nintendo Switch Pro console (AKA Switch 2) over the last few years, but all we've had in the meantime is a Switch Lite and Switch (OLED). Now it seems that'll be our lot.

A respected industry journalist, John Linneman from Digital Foundry, believes that Nintendo has scrapped plans for a Pro version of its hybrid console and is working on a completely new next-gen machine instead.

"Talking to different developers, there was some sort of mid-generation Switch update planned at one point, but that seems to no longer be happening," he said on the latest episode of the DF Direct Weekly video stream.

"Thus, it's pretty clear that whatever they do next will be the actual next-generation hardware.

"I don't think it's going to be 2023 and I think Nintendo itself is likely to be very nervous about this transition because, let's face it, their last few transitions have not gone well."

Rumours on a Switch Pro amplified after a new Nvidia Tegra chipset was discovered in a leak earlier this year. However, the speculation chilled somewhat over the latter part of the year and Linneman's quotes could explain why.

In all honesty, we're still loving the Switch (OLED) with its improved display, so will happily wait to see what Nintendo has up its sleeve, even if it takes another year or so.