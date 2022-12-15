(Pocket-lint) - Universal Studios Hollywood will open Super Nintendo World in the lower section of the theme park early next year.

Super Nintendo World will open on 17 February 2023 - marking its grand launch in the US after first debuting in Universal Studios Japan two years ago. Guests will enter Super Nintendo World via the Warp Pipe and can expect to experience Peach's Castle as well as a Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride in addition to several interactive activities for the entire family. There will also be themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe, shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store, and more fun to be had throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.

The Bowser’s Challenge ride in particular promises to:

"Seamlessly fuse cutting-edge augmented reality with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track. Set against a backdrop of color, sound. and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head-mounted AR goggles, which are touted as 'a key point of differentiation that distinguishes this ride from other theme park attractions'."

Universal Studios said guests will be able to steer through courses underwater and in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup all while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win.

Check out a promotional video for the new ride below.

And with the purchase of Power-Up Bands, Universal Studios said guests will be able to unlock even more amusements around Super Nintendo World:

"These wearable, state-of-the-art wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s free downloadable app to level-up the guest experience and enhance its many interactive elements. These include, but are not limited to, keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins, and obtaining keys after winning challenges throughout the land. Power-Up Bands will also invite guests to enjoy extra-special interactions with Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. They will come in six design options with character themes and will be available for purchase both within the land and at retail shops located in the theme park and on CityWalk."

Universal Studios said its Orlando theme park is also due to get a version of Super Nintendo World.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.