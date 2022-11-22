(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo will release the third wave of extra courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch on 7 December 2022.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pack Wave 3 will add two new cups - the Rock Cup and Moon Cup - plus eight courses from the series illustrious history.

This includes Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii, Alpine Pass from Mario Kart 7, and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS. There's also the London Loop from the mobile game, Mario Kart Tour.

You can see all of the added courses below:

Rock Cup

London Loop - Mario Kart Tour

- Mario Kart Tour Boo Lake - Mario Kart: Super Circuit

- Mario Kart: Super Circuit Alpine Pass - Mario Kart 7

- Mario Kart 7 Maple Treeway - Mario Kart Wii

Moon Cup

Berlin Byways - Mario Kart Tour

- Mario Kart Tour Peach Gardens - Mario Kart DS

- Mario Kart DS Merry Mountain - Mario Kart Tour

- Mario Kart Tour Rainbow Road - Mario Kart 7

There will be another three waves of course packs to come from Nintendo in 2023, containing a further 24 raceways.

To get the Booster Course Pass Wave 3 (and the previous two waves), plus the forthcoming additional DLC, you need to either purchase the pass individually or pay for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. This also includes a healthy collection of retro NES, SNES, N64 and Sega Mega Drive games, plus other benefits and downloadable content.

Writing by Rik Henderson.