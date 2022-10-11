(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has released a new software update for the Switch, making version 15.0.0 available for download on all consoles as of 11 October, 2022.

Don't expect this new update to add any fancy new features, though. Nintendo says that it's all about improving stability and fixing a few nagging issues, although those issues are probably big ones if you've been suffering with them for any length of time.

According to Nintendo's release notes, gamers can look forward to general improvements that enhance their experience, although that's as specific as things get. Screenshots can now be taken using the Capture Button while in the Nintendo Switch Online app, too. One final change sees the location of the Bluetooth Audio menu moved within the System Settings app, although we're at a loss as to know why.

Beyond that, software dataminer OatmealDome has also confirmed that this new update includes improved firmware for the Pro Controller's Bluetooth connection, something that should help with that system stability Nintendo is so fond of. They also point to changes in the way Ethernet adapters are handled by the system as well as a new warning that will pop up when someone tries to exceed the maximum headphone volume while they have the limited enabled.

If you don't already have version 15.0.0 installed on your Switch, now might be a good time to fix that. You can update yours by heading to the System Settings app and selecting System Update from within the System tab.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.