(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has announced that the name of its forthcoming Breath of the Wild sequel is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What's more, it has revealed the release date - it'll be available for Nintendo Switch on 12 May 2023.

Unveiled in a teaser clip during the latest Nintendo Direct (see the video above), the game will "take you up into the skies" as the world of Hyrule is expanded for this new Link Adventure.

Not much else was detailed, but that didn't stop us squeaking like over excited piglets.

Also announced during the DIrect presentation was Pikmin 4. which is also coming out next year.

We'll also be getting a load of new N64 games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack soon, including the superb 1080º Snowboarding and Excitebite 64. Plus, GoldenEye 007 will finally rise once more from the ashes, but with online multiplayer added for good measure.

Hopefully, we'll find out more about the new Legend of Zelda and Pikmin Switch titles before the end of the year. It'd be good to see gameplay footage of the former, that's for sure. Especially as it's now coming perhaps sooner than many expected.

Roll on spring 2023.

Writing by Rik Henderson.