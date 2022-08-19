Nintendo to shrink Switch box to increase supply

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo is reportedly planning to shrink down the packaging of its Switch consoles by around 20 per cent, starting this month.

That might sound like a fairly obscure move, but it could ease global supply concerns by allowing Nintendo to ship more consoles in each consignment it sends, helping boost efficiency.

-

It's a pretty obvious concept, in fact - the smaller the box around each console, the more you can fit in a crate.

Best PS5 games 2022: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 28 July 2022 The PS5 is finally here - these are the games you simply need to pick up for it.

The report comes courtesy of Nikkei in Japan, via VGC, and indicates that Nintendo has a keen eye on keeping up the momentum of the hugely successful Switch.

After all, this is another big period for the console, with the likes of Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all to arrive on the Switch before the end of 2022, and few huge exclusive games coming out on rival consoles in the meantime.

The Switch's sales are technically in decline, although that's not a huge surprise given that it's been on the market for years now, even with the value added by newer versions such as the Switch Lite and Switch OLED.

Whether some big releases can reverse that slide, or simply maintain it at a rate that keeps Nintendo very much satisfied, only time will tell, but it sounds like the console will be in smaller boxes either way.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.