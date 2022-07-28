Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass Wave 2 coming 4 August

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has unveiled the second wave of its DLC packs for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, adding another eight tracks to the now ever-expanding roster of its hugely successful kart racer on the Nintendo Switch.

The second booster pack includes classic tracks from the Nintendo 64 and SNES eras, alongside ports from Mario Kart Tour on mobile, bringing a pretty varied range of visual flavours as a result.

It'll release on 4 August 2022, so you won't have to wait very long to get your hands on it at all. There will be six waves in total, all to be released before the end of 2023, so there are still plenty more tracks to come.

The latest batch comes in two cups - Turnip Cup (Tour New York Minute, SNES Mario Circuit 3, N64 Kalimari Desert, DS Waluigi Paintball) and Propeller Cup (Tour Sydney Sprint, GBA Snow Land, Wii Mushroom Gorge, Sky-High Sundae).

The tracks are free to anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, although if that sounds a little complicated you can also just pick up a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass from the eShop.

After years without any additional content, this series of DLC additions to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be like manna from heaven for many players. Some are a little disappointed by the shortage of brand-new tracks that match the main roster's visual polish, though.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.