Kirby's Dream Buffet comes to Switch this summer

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has dropped a small surprise for Switch owners by announcing Kirby's Dream Buffet, which will release for the console this summer.

It looks a heck of a lot like a twist on the formula that Fall Guys has made popular, and we're curious to see whether it's free to play when it releases, after Fall Guys' own transition to being free.

The game sees up to four players jump into multiplayer challenges where they'll race to a finish line, or to hoard snack items, or even to knock each other out of stages.

In some ways it also looks like it summons up the mini-game fun of something like Super Mario Party, but with very little concrete information released so far it isn't clear what the game's overall structure looks like.

Still, the game's impending release means it's a good year to be a Kirby fan, given the success that the little pink ball's first-ever fully 3D game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, received when it released in March.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.