(Pocket-lint) - As extreme heatwaves grip Japan, the UK, Central Europe and parts of the US, Nintendo has warned gamers that their Switch consoles may overheat at the highest temperatures. This could render them temporarily inoperable or, worse still, cause a more permanent malfunction.

The gaming giant posted an its official Japanese Twitter account that a Switch console shouldn't be used when temperatures are over 35-degrees Celsius (95-degrees Fahrenheit). In addition, it advised players to ensure the intake and exhaust ports on the rear need to be kept clear.

"If you use the Nintendo Switch in a hot place, the temperature of the main unit may become high. Please use between 5 to 35-degrees C," it translates to.

"Also, if the intake and exhaust ports are blocked, the temperature of the main unit may rise. Improve the air flow around the intake and exhaust ports."

Temperatures in the coming week in the UK alone are expected to reach record levels, with a prediction that it could top 40-degrees. This matches some regions in Spain and other European locations.

Some countries are reporting even more extreme heat.

Writing by Rik Henderson.