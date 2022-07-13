Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Nintendo game news

Nintendo issues Switch temperature warning as heatwave continues

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Nintendo issues Switch temperature warning as heatwave continues
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - As extreme heatwaves grip Japan, the UK, Central Europe and parts of the US, Nintendo has warned gamers that their Switch consoles may overheat at the highest temperatures. This could render them temporarily inoperable or, worse still, cause a more permanent malfunction.

The gaming giant posted an its official Japanese Twitter account that a Switch console shouldn't be used when temperatures are over 35-degrees Celsius (95-degrees Fahrenheit). In addition, it advised players to ensure the intake and exhaust ports on the rear need to be kept clear.

"If you use the Nintendo Switch in a hot place, the temperature of the main unit may become high. Please use between 5 to 35-degrees C," it translates to.

Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play
Best Xbox One games 2022: Top titles that every Xbox One S and X owner should play By Max Freeman-Mills · · Updated

If you're looking for something to play on your Xbox One S or Xbox One X you've come to the right place. Here are the best games around for Xbox One.

"Also, if the intake and exhaust ports are blocked, the temperature of the main unit may rise. Improve the air flow around the intake and exhaust ports."

Temperatures in the coming week in the UK alone are expected to reach record levels, with a prediction that it could top 40-degrees. This matches some regions in Spain and other European locations.

Some countries are reporting even more extreme heat.

Writing by Rik Henderson.