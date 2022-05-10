Nintendo Switch continues to be most popular console by far

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has released updated earnings figures that confirm it's still selling impressive numbers of its various Nintendo Switch models, although it's indicated that it thinks sales will continue to slow over time.

From January to March 2022, Nintendo sold 4.11 million units of the Switch, taking its financial year total to just a shade over 23 million units overall, a figure that Microsoft or Sony would likely be envious of for their consoles.

This takes the Switch's lifetime sales to a whopping 107.65 million units, more than any other home console Nintendo has released, underlining how impressive the console's presence really is in the market. It should eventually overhaul the GameBoy too, which sits on 118.69 million, although the DS's 154.02 million could be tougher to beat for the overall Nintendo crown.

Nintendo has also uploaded new figures for the sales totals of some of its most popular games in the period, showing that the Pokémon games Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have sold 14.65 million copies since their release, good going given they've only been out a few months. Pokémon Legends: Arceus managed 12.64 copies.

If this all sounds completely rosy for Nintendo, it is to a decent degree, but the Switch's sales are slowly tapering off, losing around 20 percent per year, with sales expectations getting revised down accordingly. It estimates 21 million copies for the ongoing financial year, although we'll have to wait to see whether that number changes quarter to quarter.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.