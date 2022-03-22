Nintendo Switch update 14.0.0 adds game folders and more

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo has released a software update for the Nintendo Switch that adds the ability to group games into customisable folders, control audio volume over the Bluetooh and more.

Nintendo's update v14.0.0 should be available to download to your Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite now.

Putting games into groups is easy. As long as you have more than 12 games stored on your Switch you can form new groups by heading to "All Software" on the far right of the game bar on the homescreen then press the "L" button.

This brings up the "Groups" page where you can select which games to put in the same grouped folder and then name it. To access groups, you just need to press the "L" button on the "All Software" page again.

You can re-order the games inside a group and up to 200 games can be stored inside each one. As many as 100 groups can be created and the same games can appear in multiple groups - for example, you can put Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in "Racing games" and "Mario games", if you like.

As well as some system fixes, the update adds the ability to change voliume on a connected Bluetooth device using the Switch console controls or the headset, headphones or speaker itself.

The maximum output volume for Bluetooth devices has also been increased.

If your Nintendo Switch is yet to install the latest software, head to "System Settings", scroll down to "System" in the left-hand bar and tap on "System Update" to download and install it manually.

Writing by Rik Henderson.