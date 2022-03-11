Super Nintendo World theme park expanding to US in 2023

(Pocket-lint) - Universal Studios Hollywood plans to introduce a Super Nintendo World section to its theme park in 2023.

The first Nintendo-centric park finally opened in Japan last year after numerous delays, not least thanks to the pandemic. Built as part of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, it features rides and experiences based on the Mario games.

A Donkey Kong-themed zone is also on its way, with a new rollercoaster and other experiences expected to open to the Japanese public in 2024.

We don't yet know whether Universal Studios Hollywood will follow suit, or whether it will adopt a similar pattern of centring solely on Mario first.

"The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family," said the company in a media release. "Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience."

Universal will prepare for the opening of the new zone in its LA park by adding Nintendo merchandise to buy in the build up. This will include Mario and Luigi-themed apparel and characater hats, plus a range of plush toys featuring the likes of Yoshi and Bowser too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.